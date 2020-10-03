Diligence (IRA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 93.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Diligence has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $4,138.97 and approximately $94.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000545 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002664 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com.

Buying and Selling Diligence

Diligence can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

