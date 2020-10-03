Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 100.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00026200 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003475 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003673 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

