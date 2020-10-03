Dimecoin (DIME) Tops One Day Volume of $109.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026418 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003478 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003832 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

