Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Up 44.6% This Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $16,748.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,981,697,905 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

