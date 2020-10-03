Dinastycoin Price Tops $0.0023 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $9,718.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,981,699,182 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.