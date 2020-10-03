DMarket (DMT) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $16,540.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

