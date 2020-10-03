Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE DS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

