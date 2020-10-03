e-Gulden Trading Down 17.5% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $88.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00432916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002785 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,970 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,647 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

