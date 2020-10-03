EchoLink (EKO) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $135,970.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.09 or 0.05477553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

