eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

EHTH opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. eHealth has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of eHealth by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

