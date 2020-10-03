Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.29 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00016244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.