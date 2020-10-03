Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $121,861.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

