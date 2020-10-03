Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0039

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $135,226.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinall, Coinsuper and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00631027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.03893964 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

