EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head-To-Head Analysis

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EnSync and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnSync and Summer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.06 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.28 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summer Energy beats EnSync on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

