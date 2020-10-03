Ether-1 Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ether-1 has a market cap of $339,098.54 and approximately $13,422.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,912,814 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

