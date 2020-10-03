Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0015 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. Ether Zero has a market cap of $265,254.05 and approximately $5,014.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.33 or 0.03289040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000512 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,281,738 coins and its circulating supply is 174,252,326 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

