EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $86,705.27

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,705.27 and $673,379.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00081857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000392 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021291 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008346 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

