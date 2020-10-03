EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $91,163.82 and approximately $700,178.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00082096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000355 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021282 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008147 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

