ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $956.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $358,077.72 and $956.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

