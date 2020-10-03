Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Hits $1,046.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $27,968.48 and $1,046.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 618,723 coins and its circulating supply is 453,723 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

