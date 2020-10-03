Exosis (EXO) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Exosis has a market capitalization of $28,934.82 and $1,644.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,538.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.03303585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.02091581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00432274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00968461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00592275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010135 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 618,492 coins and its circulating supply is 453,492 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

