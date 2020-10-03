Fivebalance Price Hits $0.0001 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $29,413.28 and approximately $88.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 142% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 coins and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID.

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

