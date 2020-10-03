FlypMe Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $214,779.17 and $27,812.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

