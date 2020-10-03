Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.03% of Ciena worth $334,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 167.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,245 shares of company stock worth $9,767,630 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

