Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.22 or 0.05464931 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.