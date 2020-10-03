Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

