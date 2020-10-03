Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.85 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009451 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,764,132 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

