Gems Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Gems has a market capitalization of $100,785.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

