GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $579,477.93

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $579,477.93 and $484.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00432406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,556.21 or 1.00116567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

