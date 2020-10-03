GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,797.49

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $587,797.49 and approximately $389.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00433175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,564.00 or 1.00035567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

