GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $252,414.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00023452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 2,786,752 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com.

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.