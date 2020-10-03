GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Tops $202,077.43

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. GoByte has a total market cap of $202,077.43 and approximately $7,776.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003509 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

