GoByte Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. GoByte has a market cap of $196,214.18 and approximately $8,691.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003374 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

