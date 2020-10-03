GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $113,174.30 and approximately $732.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,541,664 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

