Head-To-Head Analysis: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Creative Technology (NASDAQ:CREAF)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logitech International and Creative Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 4 3 0 2.43 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech International presently has a consensus target price of $69.92, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Logitech International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Logitech International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 15.25% 25.91% 15.09% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and Creative Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.98 billion 4.36 $449.72 million $1.89 41.15 Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.84 $40.42 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Summary

Logitech International beats Creative Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

