Head-To-Head Analysis: Tilray (TLRY) vs. The Competition

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.85 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.20

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 164.05%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

