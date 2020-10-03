Head-To-Head Comparison: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.47% -38.52% -26.72% Obalon Therapeutics -694.12% -133.43% -92.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 6.16 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -15.64 Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 2.05 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nephros and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Obalon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats Obalon Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

