Head-To-Head Review: Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) versus Era Group (OTCMKTS:ERA)

Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) and Era Group (NYSE:ERA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Era Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bristow Group and Era Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Era Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Era Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.94%. Given Era Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Era Group is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A Era Group -2.10% -1.07% -0.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A Era Group $226.06 million 2.28 -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Era Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Summary

Era Group beats Bristow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates. As of December 31, 2018, it owned a total of 108 helicopters, including 9 heavy helicopters, 46 medium helicopters, 23 light twin engine helicopters, and 30 light single engine helicopters. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

