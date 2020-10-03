Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $378.52 million, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

