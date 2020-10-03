Helium Chain (HLM) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Helium Chain has a total market capitalization of $168,070.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium Chain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Helium Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium Chain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium Chain Profile

Helium Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.