Helium Chain (HLM) Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Helium Chain has a market capitalization of $168,096.12 and $3.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium Chain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium Chain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005724 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Helium Chain Coin Profile

Helium Chain (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.