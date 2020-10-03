Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NYSE:HP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 162,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.