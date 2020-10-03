Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Financial Analysis

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.04%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Progress Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 1.98 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -40.65 Progress Software $413.30 million 4.09 $26.40 million $2.29 16.49

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -5.36% -2.23% -0.98% Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08%

Summary

Progress Software beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

