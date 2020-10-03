Ignition (IC) Market Cap Hits $84,595.59

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $84,595.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.44 or 1.00035371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000711 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,352,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,526 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.