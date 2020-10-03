ILCOIN (ILC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.08 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $293,201.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001987 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001422 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000554 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,509,431,407 coins and its circulating supply is 555,734,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

