Incent Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Incent has a market cap of $1.56 million and $727.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

