INLOCK Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $94.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05347020 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,234,723 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.