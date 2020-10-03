InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Cap of $102,269.81

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $102,269.81 and approximately $179.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00624377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.25 or 0.03826158 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,819,353 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

