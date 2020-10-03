Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $22,789.03 and $9,319.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.31 or 0.05327971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

