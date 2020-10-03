Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in September

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 3,141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 877.7 days.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

PPRQF stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

